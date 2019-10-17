Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: Over 1.5 million people registered to get houses

ISLAMABAD: Over 1.5 million people have registered with the National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) in different cities of the country to get their own houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme, a spokesperson of Nadra said on Tuesday.

“Massive amount of homeless people are getting registered with the Nadra through Franchise Network and Online, for the reason, the government has extended one-month time for submitting their applications,” the spokesperson said.

The people could get registered till 15th November 2019 after providing extension for the people, he maintained.

“The Nadra is providing extra facilities to the people through e-facilitations through Website, Franchise Network and Online for the registration,” the spokesman said, adding 1.5 million people have registered with the Narda to get their homes in easy installments.

“The largest number of people from district Lahore, 150,255 have got registered among the total of 1.5 million, from district Multan 47802 people got registered, district Bahawalpur 44786 people were listed, from different districts of Karachi 89062 and from district Peshawar 34484 were registered so far,” the spokesman said.

Special facilities were provided for the people of Karachi, the spokesman said adding that the people of Karachi can get registered at DHA Mega Centre, Liaqatabad Nadra Centre and North Nazimabad Mega Centre.

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Naya Pakistan Housing Programme on 15th July 2019 to provide 5 million houses to homeless people of Pakistan, the basic requirement of the people, the spokesman concluded.