KP hammer Sindh in Second XI National T20

KARACHI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded their first win when they defeated hosts Sindh by six wickets in the Second XI National T20 Cup here at the National Stadium on Wednesday.

This was Sindh’s first defeat in the tournament. Sindh, after being invited to bat, scored 169-6. Mohammad Waqas (36) and Ramiz Aziz (34) were the main contributors. Danish Aziz scored an unbeaten 26 off 15 balls which carried three fours and one six. Sajid Khan claimed 2-28.

In reply, Gohar Ali’s 28-ball 49 and Nabi Gul’s 44 enabled KP to race to the target in 17.2 overs. Gohar hit two sixes and six fours, while Nabi’s 28-ball effort included four fours and one six. Left-arm pacer Ghulam Muddasar took 3-31.

Meanwhile, Central Punjab crushed Balochistan by 57 runs. Central Punjab posted 198-6 with Nauman Anwar (62) and Mohammad Saad (66) playing superb innings. Zahid Mansoor hit 39 not out off 22 balls. Akbar-ur-Rehman took three and Khurram Shehzad claimed two wickets. Balochistan were restricted to 141-8. Ibtisam Sheikh top-scored with an unbeaten 46 off 25 balls. Jalat Khan made 29. Raza Ali Dar took 3-23.