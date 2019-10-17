CITY PULSE: Love Letters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Canvas Gallery is hosting Nazia Ejaz’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Love Letters’ until October 17. Call 021-35861523 for more information.
Karachinama
The Sanat Initiative is hosting Ahmed Javed’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Karachinama: Behind the Scenes in an Artist’s Studio & More’ until October 22. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.
I Love You...
The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting an art exhibition titled ‘I Love You & Other Works From The AAN Collection’ from October 24 to January 5. The show features works by Bani Abidi, Khadim Ali, Aisha Khalid, Imran Qureshi and Anushka Rustomji. Call 021-35821462 for more information.
The Future of Heritage
The Architecture Design Art magazine and the Aga Khan Trust for Culture Education Programme are holding a seminar on ‘The Future of Heritage’ from 9:30am to 5:30pm on October 18 at the Aga Khan University Auditorium. Register yourself at adapk.com/registration or call 021-35171378 for more information.
Imaginarium
The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Raza Bukhari’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Imaginarium’ from October 18 to October 28. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.
Unaccompanied
The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Arsalan Naqvi’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Unaccompanied’ until October 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.
Alternative Imaginary
The Koel Gallery is hosting Affan Baghpati’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Alternative Imaginary’ until October 17. Call 021-35831292 for more information.
