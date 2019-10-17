Govt pursuing vision of Liaquat Ali Khan, Quaid-e-Azam, says governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said the incumbent government was taking forward the vision of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and the first prime minister of the country, Liaquat Ali Khan.

Talking to media after offering Fateh at the grave of Liaquat Ali Khan on his 68th death anniversary, he said minorities were being persecuted in India, but they enjoyed equal rights in Pakistan because of the Quaid-e-Azam's vision that all religions and nations should be brought together and everyone would be treated equally in the country.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was playing an active role in resolving disputes between different countries for peace across the world, especially between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and his role was also praiseworthy for making efforts to restore peace in Afghanistan.

“It is our good fortune that such a bold and honest man is the prime minister of our country, who perfectly raised the issue of Kashmir in the United Nations General Assembly,” said Ismail.

Responding to a question, he said that K-IV bulk water supply project was the need of the hour to overcome water scarcity in the city. Those who had done malpractices in the project would not be able to escape and the project would be completed.

He said that it was necessary to make the government departments functional and active to deal with disaster-like situations. Earlier, Ismail also inked his remarks in the visitors’ book.