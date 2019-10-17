Rs160.5bln PSDP disbursement approved

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform has so far authorised the release of more than Rs160.586 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under the public sector development program (PSDP) 2019/20 as against the total allocation of Rs701 billion.

Of the total amount, the concerned authorities were sanctioned to release an amount of Rs61.957 billion for federal ministries, Rs50.212 billion for corporations and Rs8.788 billion for special areas, according to the latest data released by the ministry. Out of these, Rs26.78 billion authorisation has so far been made for security enhancement in the country for which the government allocated Rs32.5 billion during the year 2019/20.

The ministry has authorised Rs12 billion for the merged areas of erstwhile federally administered tribal areas (FATA) under the government’s 10 years development program.

Similarly, the PSDP release would reach to Rs5.739 billion for Higher Education Commission, out of its total allocation of Rs29 billion, while Rs4.891 billion was authorised to be released for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission for which the government allocated Rs24.45 billion in the development budget.

For the National Highway Authority, the ministry has so far authorised releases of Rs46.494 billion against its allocations of Rs154.96 billion.

Under the annual development agenda, the ministry also authorised releases of Rs2.7 billion for railways division out of total allocation of Rs16 billion, Rs1.969 billion for interior division, and Rs3.234 billion for National Health Services regulations, and Coordination division.

The releases for revenue division would reach to Rs 981.378 million out of total allocation of Rs1.9 billion while for cabinet division an authorisation of Rs7.997 billion have been made so far against Rs39.986 billion. The ministry has authorised releases of Rs5.416 billion for Azad Jammu and Kashmir block and other projects out of its allocations of Rs27.26 billion and Rs3.372 billion for Gilgit Baltistan (block and other projects).