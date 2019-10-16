close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
AFP
October 16, 2019

Delhi pollution ‘action plan’ comes into force

World

AFP
October 16, 2019

NEW DELHI: New Delhi banned the use of diesel generators on Tuesday as pollution levels in the Indian capital exceeded safe limits by more than four times.

Every winter, New Delhi is enveloped in a noxious blanket of smog of car fumes, industrial emissions and smoke from stubble burning at farms outside the megacity of 20 million people. The ban on generators is part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) that entered into force on Tuesday.

Other measures that will come into effect as smog levels rise, particularly following the Diwali festival in late October, include banning trucks and setting up a "war room".

From November 4-15, a road-rationing scheme will come into force, meaning cars with odd and even plates would be allowed on alternate days in that period. "We will hand out anti-pollution masks to schoolchildren next week but the date is yet to be decided," the official said.

