Policeman martyred, 10 injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA: A policeman was martyred, while 10 other people were injured in an explosion Tuesday here at the city's Double Road, officials said.The blast occurred near a police vehicle, officials said, noting that the explosive material was planted on a motorcycle.

According to Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) for Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema, a vehicle of the Rapid Response Group (RRG) was patrolling the city when it was targeted. DIG Cheema said 10 people were wounded and among them were five RRG officers. He said the martyred officer was a sniper sitting inside the car. According to police, numerous vehicles -- including cars and motorcycles in the vicinity of the blast -- were damaged due to its intensity.

Fire that had erupted in four cars in the aftermath of the explosion was doused, rescue officials said, while police added that one rickshaw and five motorcycles were damaged. The wounded were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta.