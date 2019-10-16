Teachers demand arrest of DEO’s killers

PESHAWAR: The School Officers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday demanded the arrest of the killers of District Education Officer Nawab Ali Khan.

The protesters gathered outside the press club to stage the demonstration. They were led by association’s provincial president, Fiaz Behar Akhunzada, general secretary, Samiullah Khalil, Islam Tariq and others.

The protesters carrying banners and placards asked the government to arrest the culprits and provide justice to the family of the slain education department official. The protesters demanded Shuhada (martyr) package for the deceased. They warned of intensifying the protest if the perpetrators of the heinous crime were not brought to justice.