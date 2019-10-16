close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
October 16, 2019

Teachers demand arrest of DEO’s killers

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 16, 2019

PESHAWAR: The School Officers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday demanded the arrest of the killers of District Education Officer Nawab Ali Khan.

The protesters gathered outside the press club to stage the demonstration. They were led by association’s provincial president, Fiaz Behar Akhunzada, general secretary, Samiullah Khalil, Islam Tariq and others.

The protesters carrying banners and placards asked the government to arrest the culprits and provide justice to the family of the slain education department official. The protesters demanded Shuhada (martyr) package for the deceased. They warned of intensifying the protest if the perpetrators of the heinous crime were not brought to justice.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar