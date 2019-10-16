100 cops promoted

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Tuesday gave approval to promote 60 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) and 40 Sub-Inspectors (SIs) in next ranks against vacant seats of Islamabad police.

A meeting of Departmental Promotion Committee chaired by DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem was held here at Central Police Office which was also attended among others by AIG (Establishment) Kamran Adil, AIG (Special Branch) Muhammad Suleman, SSP (Headquarters) Irfran Tariq, SP (Traffic) Ch. Khalid Rasheed and DSP Legal.

The Committee recommended promoting 60 ASIs to the rank of SIs and 40 SIs to the rank of Inspectors against vacant seats of Islamabad police. In next phase, Head Constables would be promoted to the rank of ASIs.

IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulifqar has greeted all the promotion holders and hoped that the officers would observe their professional duties with honesty and more responsibility in next ranks.