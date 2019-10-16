‘Durust Daam’ launched to check profiteering

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has inaugurated mobile App ‘Durust Daam’ at National Information Technology Board (NITB) on Tuesday, says a press release.

The app will be helpful to control profiteering by shopkeepers in Islamabad. It will also enable citizens to register complaints against shopkeepers violating the listed prices.