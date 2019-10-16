Domestic violence

Domestic violence in Pakistan is an endemic social problem. According to a study carried out in 2009 by Human Rights Watch, it is estimated that between 70 and 90 percent of women and girls in Pakistan have suffered some form of abuse. The majority of victims of violence have no legal recourse. Law-enforcement authorities do not view domestic violence as a crime and usually refuse to register any cases brought to them.

Given the very few women’s shelters in the country, victims have limited ability to escape from violent situations.

Maheen Rehmat

Karachi