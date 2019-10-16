close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 16, 2019

Asylum-seekers clash on Greek island camp

World

AFP
October 16, 2019

ATHENS: At least three people were hurt in a clash between asylum-seekers in crammed Greek migrant camp that was later partly destroyed in a fire, officials said on Tuesday.

Local police said the violence, apparently between groups of Syrians and Afghans, erupted late on Monday in the town of Vathy on the island of Samos. A fire then broke out among tents and makeshift shacks spilling out of the overcrowded camp, which has a capacity of 650, but hosts over 5,700 people.

Local mayor Georgios Stantzos told AFP that an explosion was heard before the fire broke out. "According to police, around 30 tents were destroyed... the damage is still under evaluation," a UN refugee agency source said. Medical charity MSF said half the camp residents are women and children, and that 600 people had been left homeless by the fire.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World