TDAP holds second series of NETP

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organised the second series of National Exporters Training Program (NETP) in Lahore in collaboration with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and IBA-Karachi on Tuesday.

The objective of this programme was to share trade knowledge in terms of available resources, international trends, TDAP’s facilitation initiatives for exporters, and role and importance of export planning and execution, to equip potential and new traders/manufacturers who were eager to export.

TDAP Director General Riaz Ahmad Shaikh briefed the audience about the NETP, an initiative taken by TDAP to facilitate exporters. NETP would be held in several cities/commercial centres of the country.

Dr Adil Nakhuda and Dr Najam Akbar from IBA-Karachi presented four distinct modules that would help prospective exporters in converting an export inquiry into actual exports. More than 50 manufacturers, traders, women entrepreneurs, new exporters and executive members of LCCI attended the session. State Bank of Pakistan Senior Officer Sara Riaz covered the module of export financing.