AKZONOBEL introduces Dulux Weathershield with smart release technology

Lahore: Strengthening its paints and coatings portfolio with a revolutionary upgrade, AkzoNobel Pakistan continues to demonstrate strong commitment towards maintaining world-class service standards for its customers, through constantly adapting and evolving to meet their changing needs.

AkzoNobel Pakistan, a leading Paints and Coatings company recently introduced an upgrade of Dulux Weathershield emulsion featuring Smart Release Technology offering up to two times better protection against algae and fungus.

“A well-maintained exterior is an investment. Exterior wall paints endure extreme weathers which damage the façade of the house. Dulux Weathershield with Smart Release Technology provides two times longer protection to exterior walls from algae and fungus, allowing our consumers to avoid major future overhaul expenditures especially after monsoon months”, said Usman Hafaz, Head of Brand and Customer Marketing, AkzoNobel Pakistan.

Smart Release Technology, with advanced algae and fungus guard fights fungus two times longer than standard premium exterior paints. Anti-fungal agents locked in capsules stored in the paint layers counter the attacks caused by algae and fungus during and after rains.

“In line with AkzoNobel’s global ambition of delivering a world-beating innovation and product portfolio for its customers, AkzoNobel Pakistan is delighted to introduce Dulux Weathershield with Smart Release Technology in the country for the very first time”, commented Saad Mehmood Rashid, CEO AkzoNobel Pakistan.****