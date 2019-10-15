Sarwar, Buzdar discuss politics with Chaudhry brothers

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar called on Pakistan Muslim League-Q President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at their residence on Monday.

During the meeting, views about the political situation and other matters were discussed. Sarwar expressed happiness on recovery of Shujaat Hussain. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also called on Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi. Politics and other matters were exchanged at length. Expressing happiness over recovery of Shujaat, Buzdar prayed for his long life.