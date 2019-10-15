IHC refers ECP members’ appointment issue to parliament

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday said parliament should play its role to break the deadlock over the appointment of two new Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members and decide the matter over there.

The IHC Chief Justice, Athar Minallah, took up the set of petitions against the federal government’s decision to appoint Sindh and Balochistan members of the ECP on grounds that President Arif Alvi made the appointments without adopting the procedure laid down in clauses 2A and 2B of Article 213 of the Constitution.

The additional attorney general’s request to adjourn the hearing till the decision of Supreme Court regarding the appointment of new ECP members failed to convince the court. Justice Athar Minallah remarked that this is a public interest case and the ECP is almost non-functional because of this matter.

“Do you want the ECP to become fully ineffective, as the matter is pending in the top court? Why the federal government is defending deadlock over the appointment of ECP members,” the IHC chief justice asked.

He said the matter can be resolved on the floor of the Parliament. “We have faith in the House and we believe that it can undertake the task to decide the matter,” he said. The IHC directed the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to end the deadlock and find a solution through consultations.

“State institutions should not stop working. The NA speaker and Senate chairman should prevent the ECP from becoming non-functional,” said Justice Athar Minallah.