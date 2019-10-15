House torched over land dispute

WANA: The members of a lashkar torched the house of an elder over a land dispute in Wacha Dana in Barmal tehsil of South Waziristan on Monday, official sources said.

The sources said that a jirga was held to resolve the land dispute between Malik Saleh Muhammad and some members of the Zalikhel tribe. However, the jirga could not settle the dispute, prompting the members of the Zalikhel tribe to torch the house of Malik Saleh Muhammad. They were reportedly going to torch another six houses when District Police Officer (DPO) Attiqullah received information about the development. The DPO directed Station House Officer (SHO) Wana, UsmanWazir, to stop the lashkar from torching the houses. \ A heavy police contingent, headed by the SHO, reached the spot where the armed members of the lashkar opened fire on the police. The police fired warning shots to prevent the torching of the houses.