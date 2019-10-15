close
Tue Oct 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2019

Heroin seized at Torkham border

Peshawar

LANDIKOTAL: The border authorities at Torkham foiled a bid to smuggle heroin into the country from Afghanistan and arrested an alleged smuggler, official sources said on Monday.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Bakhtrawan Afridi told The News an Afghan national identified as UsmanMuhammadi was stopped when he entered Pakistan. He said during routine checking, 700 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession. The arrested Afghan citizen was shifted to the Landikotal jail for further investigation, the official said.

