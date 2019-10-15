close
Tue Oct 15, 2019
October 15, 2019

Turkish envoy meets naval chief

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2019

Islamabad:Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at the Naval Headquarters here on Monday and discussed relations of the two countries and matters of mutual interests.

The two also spoke about the naval warship being built by Turkey for Pakistan. The envoy appreciated the Pakistan Navy’s efforts for maritime security. The naval chief informed the visitor about the efforts of the Pakistan Navy for maritime security and matters of common interest.

