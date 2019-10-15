close
Tue Oct 15, 2019
October 15, 2019

General parade at police lines

Islamabad

October 15, 2019

Rawalpindi:On the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Captain (r) Arif Nawaz, a general parade was held at police lines to show the discipline in police ranks here on Monday, the police spokesman informed.

A smart contingent of police presented guard of honour to the SSP Operation Tariq Walliat . SPs, SDPOs and SHO s participated in the general parade.

Besides, District police officials, Elite Force, Dolphin force and City Traffic Police also attended the general parade. Speaking on the occasion, SSP Operation said it is responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of police.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing in their duties.

