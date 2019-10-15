Vegetarian meal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Thinking of grilling dinner tonight? Meat and other animal products don’t have to be on the menu. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics suggests:
* Grilling veggie burgers and veggie hot dogs.
* Making macaroni and cheese and potato salad with egg-free and dairy-free substitutes.
* Making Caesar salad dressing with nuts, nutritional yeast and soy sauce, instead of anchovies
* Baking homemade kale chips instead of potato chips.
* Grilling fresh fruit for dessert, or enjoying dairy-free ice cream.
— HealthDay News
