Tue Oct 15, 2019
October 15, 2019

Vegetarian meal

Islamabad

 
October 15, 2019

Thinking of grilling dinner tonight? Meat and other animal products don’t have to be on the menu. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics suggests:

* Grilling veggie burgers and veggie hot dogs.

* Making macaroni and cheese and potato salad with egg-free and dairy-free substitutes.

* Making Caesar salad dressing with nuts, nutritional yeast and soy sauce, instead of anchovies

* Baking homemade kale chips instead of potato chips.

* Grilling fresh fruit for dessert, or enjoying dairy-free ice cream.

— HealthDay News

