Provincial level authorityto control prices: minister

LAHORE:Provincial Trade and Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal Monday presided over a meeting of the taskforce on price control at Civil Secretariat in which different matters, including performance of price control magistrates, prices of essential items and price control mechanism were reviewed.

The minister said a provincial level authority would be constituted to control the prices. Commissioners and DCs assured the minister of following the mechanism and submitted different proposals to improve the enforcement mechanism.

Addressing the meeting, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that substantive relief would be provided to people by strengthening price control mechanism and reiterated that artificial price hike would be overcome by the government. It is time to perform practically than doing lip-service; he warned and directed the administration to give solid results. He said that implementation of the price control mechanism should be ensured in.

The administration should ensure the sale of 20kg flour bag at Rs808, he said. The minister said that huge subsidy was being given on wheat and its reward should reach the people. In future, no district administration will increase prices without taking industries department into confidence, directed the minister. He said that in a quarterly price review the mechanism should be devised and officials concerned should be present in vegetable markets in the morning.

The meeting decided to monitor the prices of 18 essential items, including flour, sugar and ghee in all districts of the province. The industries minister said that prices and toll-free numbers should be displayed at every shop. We have to work with vigour and zeal for the welfare of less-privileged segments of society, he maintained. Provincial Ministers Nauman Akhtar Langhrial, Samiullah Chaudhry, provincial secretaries and senior officials attended the meeting.