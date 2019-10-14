Victims urged to cooperate against ‘interest-based business’

TAKHTBHAI: The leaders of a provincial welfare organisation have urged the victims to cooperate with them to eradicate the menace of the interest-based business in Mardan district.

In a press release on Sunday, the provincial body ‘Rah-e-Amn’ chairman Nishtar Khan and divisional chief organiser Ejaz Ahmed Mayar said that their organisation would set up a camp in Takhtbhai on Tuesday (tomorrow).

They said the victims who had been plundered should come forward and submit details, besides the names of the elements involved in the practice. “Our jihad will continue against the practice”, said Mayar, adding, the government had already declared it illegal and un-Islamic.

“We are well-aware of the fact that most of the respectable people have fallen victim to the menace but it’s not too late to do anything against the practice and the elements involved in the business,” Nishar Khan said. They said the names of the victims, who would file their complaints, would be kept confidential but their complaints must carry authentic information and evidence.

Ejaz Mayar said the practice had been eroding the society while making the people mentally and morally paralysed.