PhD thesis defended

PARACHINAR: Dr Wahid Hussain defended his PhD thesis in Botany at the University of Peshawar.

His thesis was about the advantages of medicinal plants and problems in their conservation in Upper Kurram district. He was supervised by Dr Lal Badshah. He is currently an assistant professor teaching at the Government Post-graduate College Parachinar and the only scholar from the area to have earned the PhD degree in his field.