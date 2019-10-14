close
Mon Oct 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 14, 2019

PhD thesis defended

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
October 14, 2019

PARACHINAR: Dr Wahid Hussain defended his PhD thesis in Botany at the University of Peshawar.

His thesis was about the advantages of medicinal plants and problems in their conservation in Upper Kurram district. He was supervised by Dr Lal Badshah. He is currently an assistant professor teaching at the Government Post-graduate College Parachinar and the only scholar from the area to have earned the PhD degree in his field.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar