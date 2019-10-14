Police say five robbers arrested

close
Mon Oct 14, 2019
Bureau report
October 14, 2019

Peshawar
October 14, 2019

PESHAWAR: The local police have arrested five members of the gang involved in robbing officials of a checkpost of the Mineral Department in Matani, officials said on Sunday. An official said that one Habibullah, head of a mineral checkpost in Matani, told police that armed men robbed the officials at the checkpost at gunpoint. The police, while investigating the case, arrested five robbers including a former employee of the department, Israr. The official said the cops also recovered the looted cash and valuables from the gang.

