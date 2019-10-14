ICT drive to make Islamabad tobacco free continues

Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has disbursed over 32,000 pamphlets across the city, aimed at creating awareness against tobacco use among the masses during on-going year.

The brochures were distributed during road-shows regarding drug abuse held at F-10 Markaz, G-9 Markaz, Kashmir Highway and G-11 Traffic signals, additional deputy commissioner, Dr Asif Raheem, also in-charge of Tobacco Control Cell (ICT), told this agency.

The ICT teams in coordination with Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad and Capital Development Authority had displayed public awareness messages on tobacco through sign boards and polls to make federal capital tobacco-free. “With a special focus on youth, the local administration had approached public and private sector educational institutes and sensitized the students about the harmful effects of drugs, he added.