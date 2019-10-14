close
Mon Oct 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
October 14, 2019

ICT drive to make Islamabad tobacco free continues

Islamabad

A
APP
October 14, 2019

Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has disbursed over 32,000 pamphlets across the city, aimed at creating awareness against tobacco use among the masses during on-going year.

The brochures were distributed during road-shows regarding drug abuse held at F-10 Markaz, G-9 Markaz, Kashmir Highway and G-11 Traffic signals, additional deputy commissioner, Dr Asif Raheem, also in-charge of Tobacco Control Cell (ICT), told this agency.

The ICT teams in coordination with Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad and Capital Development Authority had displayed public awareness messages on tobacco through sign boards and polls to make federal capital tobacco-free. “With a special focus on youth, the local administration had approached public and private sector educational institutes and sensitized the students about the harmful effects of drugs, he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad