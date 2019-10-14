PCB disappointed by SL official’s comment

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is disappointed with the recent statements made by Sri Lanka Cricket President Shammi Silva regarding security arrangements for his team during its recent Pakistan tour.

The PCB has reportedly contacted Sri Lanka cricket officials and informed them that Presidential Level security was provided to their team during its Pakistan tour.

The PCB said the Sri Lankan cricket board rejected every proposal put forth by the PCB for arranging shopping tours, golf games and government-hosted dinners for the hosts in Karachi and Lahore.

PCB said that Shami Silva’s comments about security arrangements in Pakistan were inappropriate. According to Daily News, an English language Sri Lankan newspaper, Shammi Silva said, “Pakistan are very happy and grateful to Sri Lanka for sending the team. But we have to assess and see whether it is viable to play Test matches there because they are of five days duration and the players have to be inside the hotel. I got fed up staying inside the hotel for about 2-3 days. We have to think about the players and support staff and how it will affect them,” he said.

Sri Lanka are due to return to Pakistan for a Test series in December. But Silva said that the board would need to talk to the players. “The roads are closed. The process takes about half an hour to close the roads and they won’t allow you to move. It’s not easy, mentally it’s tough. We owed something to Pakistan because they’ve always helped us. We were able to bear it up for the sake of Pakistan but how much can you bear?” he said.

However, he pointed out that the players could only stay indoors for so long. “They have to go shopping and go out and eat somewhere,” he said. “They have biological needs. So they have to go out and see the world. They cannot stay in their rooms. So we have to talk to them,” Silva added.

Sri Lanka returned to Pakistan for the first time since the team was the target of a terrorist attack in 2009. Sri Lanka sent a weakened squad, with several established members opting out of the tour. Pakistan won the three-match ODI series 2-0, with the first match washed out by rain, but Sri Lanka redeemed themselves in the T20I series, winning all the three matches thanks to some brilliant performances by youngsters.