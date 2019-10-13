GHA delegation meets Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE: A delegation of the Grand Health Alliance headed by MPA/Chairman Standing Committee on Health Dr Muhammad Afzal called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi at his residence on Saturday.

The delegation comprised GHA, PMA, YDA, YNA, paramedical staff and nursing staff representatives and included GHA Chairman Dr Salman Haseeb Chaudhry, Prof Dr Masood Heraj, PMA President Dr Munir Siddiqui, Dr Zulqarnain, Dr Qasim Awan, Dr Adnan, Dr Arshad, Dr Ammar Yousuf, Dr Imran, Dr Aftab, Dr Murtaza Baloch, Rozeena, Shamshad Niazi, Afzal, Malik Munir and Rana Parvez among others.

The delegation presented three demands to the speaker according to which boards of governors be changed and capable persons be included; doctors and paramedical staff be provided with permanent employment as per the rules; and beds, rooms and staff be provided before the start of private practice in hospitals. Pervaiz Elahi said, “I am strictly against dismissal from service, we support the provision of employment not of its snatching and as such GHA should call off its strike”. He assured the delegation that their demands would be presented before the government and even he would exert his full pressure for acceptance of their demands. “Throughout the world, nursing staff is given due respect and as such everyone will have to work together for their development,” he added.

He said that people should be provided with free healthcare facilities, doctors and staff will certainly get mental peace for better service. “Shahbaz Sharif had started the process of destruction of hospitals,” he said, adding that after becoming chief minister he had stopped deterioration of hospitals.