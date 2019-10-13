Khattak calls for national harmony to face challenges

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Saturday said the country was passing through a critical juncture and there was a need to develop national harmonyto face the challenges.

He was speaking at a public gathering at Badrashi where Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) activists Muhammad Shahid and Habib Gul while Pakistan Muslim League (PML) workers Munir Khan and Abdul Aziz Khan announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

He said there was nothing with the opposition to prove the charge of rigging in the last general election. He said the eight million Kashmiris had been living a miserable life due to Indian atrocities but JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman was trying to get powers.

He said that PML-N and Pakistan People’s Party had announced to support the long march just to save their leadership, adding, the government was not worried about their long march.

Khattak said that it was the right of the opposition to hold long march but the law would come into action if they tried to take it into their own hands. Minister for Irrigation Liaqat Khattak, MPA Jamshed Kakakhel, Ismail Khattak, Ibrahim Khattak and Chairman NA Standing Committee for Hydro Power and Natural Resources Dr Imran Khattak were also present on the occasion.