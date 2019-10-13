California wildfires burning unchecked

LOS ANGELES: Gusting winds fuelling a fast-moving wildfire in southern California showed no signs of abating on Saturday as a blaze that forced the evacuation of some 100,000 people kept burning out of control.

A red flag warning of critical fire danger -- strong winds and very low humidity -- has been extended into the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Firefighters said people have taken evacuation orders seriously in the so-called Saddleridge fire burning in the San Fernando Valley area of greater Los Angeles. "The fact that community members heeded evacuation warnings early made a huge difference, allowing firefighters to enter those communities and protect properties," Los Angeles County Fire Chief Deputy Dave Richardson said on Friday evening.