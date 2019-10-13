California wildfires burning unchecked

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: Gusting winds fuelling a fast-moving wildfire in southern California showed no signs of abating on Saturday as a blaze that forced the evacuation of some 100,000 people kept burning out of control.
A red flag warning of critical fire danger -- strong winds and very low humidity -- has been extended into the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
Firefighters said people have taken evacuation orders seriously in the so-called Saddleridge fire burning in the San Fernando Valley area of greater Los Angeles. "The fact that community members heeded evacuation warnings early made a huge difference, allowing firefighters to enter those communities and protect properties," Los Angeles County Fire Chief Deputy Dave Richardson said on Friday evening.
LOS ANGELES: Gusting winds fuelling a fast-moving wildfire in southern California showed no signs of abating on Saturday as a blaze that forced the evacuation of some 100,000 people kept burning out of control.
A red flag warning of critical fire danger -- strong winds and very low humidity -- has been extended into the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
Firefighters said people have taken evacuation orders seriously in the so-called Saddleridge fire burning in the San Fernando Valley area of greater Los Angeles. "The fact that community members heeded evacuation warnings early made a huge difference, allowing firefighters to enter those communities and protect properties," Los Angeles County Fire Chief Deputy Dave Richardson said on Friday evening.