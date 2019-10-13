Confusion on the road

Road markings are generally a first step to enforce traffic discipline. People are required to drive within the marked lanes. While going towards the Kashmir Highway in Islamabad, the double road separating sectors G 10 and G 11 has confusing road markings. The yellow lines are almost in the centre of the two lane road, while the dotted lines meant to separate the two lanes are getting mixed up with the yellow markings. These unusual markings are a source of confusion to motorists.

I am a frequent traveller on this road. About six years back, this road separating the two sectors used to be a single lane road on either side. It was then widened into a double road with two lanes either sides. The road markings however were not changed and not repainted. The concerned department of the CDA is requested to have the road repainted to prevent confusion. The present markings can also be a source of serious road accidents.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad