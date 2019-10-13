Two SHOs suspended for supporting land mafia

Additional Inspector General Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon on Saturday issued the suspension orders of two stations house officers (SHOs) for supporting the land mafia and misusing their authority.

Ejaz Ahmed was posted at the Ibrahim Hyderi and Chaudhry Aslam was posted at the Site Superhighway police station. The suspended SHOs were accused of supporting the land mafia and misusing their powers.

Transfer and posting orders

Sindh Inspector general of police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam issued transfer and posting orders of 10 police officers.

ASP Rizwan Tariq has been transferred and posted as Korangi sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), DSP Abdul Khaliq Shaikh to the Khawaja Ajmair Nagri police station, DSP Ali Hassan Shaikh is posted to the Sharae Faisal police station, DSP Babar Javed has been transferred and posted as Mauripur SDPO, DSP Arshad Tanoli to the Azizabad police station, DSP Maroof Usman has been transferred and posted Gulshan-e-Iqbal SDPO, DSP Syed Muzaffar Abbas to the Kharadar police station, DSP Khawaja Mohiuddin has been transferred and posted as Sacchal SDPO and DSP Hassan Javed has been transferred and posted Shadman Town SDPO.

Man found dead in zoo

The body of a man was found on the premises of the Karachi Zoological Gardens on Saturday. Responding to information, police reached the scene and transported the body to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment, and later moved to a morgue for identification.

According to police, the body was found at Gate No. 5 of the zoo near a new ticket counter which was built but could not become operational yet.

The man was over 50 years old while police did not find anything from his possession that could help investigators to identify him. Police suspected that the man was apparently a drug addict and his companion hit him with a concrete block.