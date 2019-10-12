IIU, US embassy sign MoU for cooperation

Islamabad : The International Islamic University and Embassy of the United States in Pakistan have vowed to enhance bilateral cooperation through a jointly built Lincoln Corner (LC) and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday.

A ceremony in this regard was held at IIU President Office, Faisal Masjid campus of the university, where IIU president Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh signed the document on behalf of IIU, while Lisa K. Heller, Minister Counsellor for Public Affairs, signed it on behalf of the US embassy.

Established in 2006, Lincoln’s Corner at IIU is a partnership between the International Islamic University and the American Embassy.

It is a resource centre and event space for providing a platform for open dialogue between Pakistanis and Americans to promote mutual understanding and strengthen people-to-people ties.

According to the MoU, both sides will cooperate at LC for cultural events, educational exchange programmes and alumni activities. LC is focused on library and information resources and also it organises programmes focusing on English language learning, college exam resources, US exchange alumni, cultural programmes, and information about the United States.