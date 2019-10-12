Huzaifa, Shoaib clinch doubles title

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and Shoaib Khan clinched the doubles title at ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships in Islamabad on Friday. In the final, top seed Pakistani pair of Huzaifa and Shoaib defeated the fourth seed Korean duo of Dong Hwan Kim and Min-Joon Kim 6-3, 6-4 in one hour and two minutes. The final of boys’ singles category will be played on Saturday (today).