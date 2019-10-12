close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
October 12, 2019

Cancer awareness

Newspost

 
The entire month of October is observed globally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It is the most common cancer to occur in women and accounts for 38.5 percent of all cancers in women, with a staggering 90,000 new cases every year, and as many as 40,000 deaths.

The month gives us an opportunity to rise awareness among the public about breast cancer. So I urge the government, media, youth and concerned organisations to pay their due role in conducting awareness campaigns all over the country to prevent breast cancer.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech

