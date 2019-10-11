China strikes extremism in Xinjiang at its root

BEIJING: China has been taking effective measures to prevent extremism and terrorism at their root in Xinjiang, which are consistent with Chinese laws and common approaches adopted by other countries.

With these policies and measures, Xinjiang's social stability and security have been significantly improved, and it has not seen a single violent terrorist act in the past three years, said a report published by the China Economic Net on Thursday.

The report says, “ Washington has been increasingly trigger-happy when it comes to interfering in China's internal affairs. Following their recent flagrant interferences in China's Hong Kong, China hawks in Washington are making waves regarding Xinjiang.

The U.S. Department of Commerce on Monday added some Chinese entities to its sanctions list. On Tuesday, the U.S. State Department announced visa restrictions on some Chinese officials.

For years, some politicians in Washington have been bent on weaving stories about Xinjiang, while turning a blind eye to the fact that China's policies in the area have achieved remarkable results in maintaining stability and prosperity in that region.

Quite different from what these politicians have been peddling around, the most urgent issue in Xinjiang is not about religion or human rights, but rather about combatting extremism and terrorism.