US takes custody of two notorious IS ‘Beatles’ from Syria Kurds

WASHINGTON: -Two notorious Islamic State jihadists dubbed “The Beatles” who were held by Syrian Kurds are now in US custody and have been moved out of the country, President Donald Trump said early Thursday.

Turkey has launched an assault on the Syrian Kurdish forces — with which the US partnered to combat Islamic State militants — sparking fears that the offensive could lead to captured fighters they held escaping and reconstituting the group.

“In case the Kurds or Turkey lose control, the United States has already taken the 2 ISIS militants tied to beheadings in Syria, known as the Beetles, out of that country and into a secure location controlled by the US,” Trump tweeted.

“They are the worst of the worst!” The pair were part of an extremely violent all-British four-man cell that kidnapped and tortured foreigners, including journalists, at the height of the Islamic State group´s power in Syria and Iraq.