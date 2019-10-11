DPO inspects police stations

JHANG: District Police Officer (DPO) Attaur Rahman Thursday visited different police stations of rural areas to assess the performance of their SHOs.

The DPO inspected Mochiwala, Massan, Qadirpur and other police stations and asked the cops that no delay would be tolerated in the registration of crime against children, women, especially relating to domestic violence, honour killing, acid throwing and rape.

He said if any delay was reported in the registration of cases then the relevant SDPO and the SHO would be held accountable.