Three kidnapped children recovered

LAHORE:Mustafa Town police recovered three children who were kidnapped by a rickshaw driver on Wednesday night. The rickshaw driver has been been arrested. The victims are: Abdullah, Tayyab and Ali Nasir. Police had registered the case and started investigations. One of the victims also alleged that the accused persons also physically assaulted him. Further investigation is underway.

arrested: Samanabad investigation police claimed to have arrested two persons involved in double murder for “honour.” The accused persons have been identified as Gul Sher Gullu and Azam. They had killed a newlywed couple, Asad and Kainat. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Dolphin Squad arrested a robber who had suffered bullet wound during an encounter. Two other robbers fled the scene. The arrested accused robbers has been identified as Waqas.

wounded: At least 12 people of two rival groups suffered bullet wounds in the Hanjerwal police area on Thursday. Police arrested two accused persons while others fled the scene. Aslam Bara Group and Malik Munir Group exchanged harsh words with each other over the issue of Thursday bazaar at Ittefaq Town. Sources said Aslam Bara Group resorted to firing in the presence of police. The injured victims have been identified as Bilal, Tallal, Haroon, Gul Khan, Arshad, Amir, Fahad, Shaukat, Shahbaz, Sajid, Shahzad and Ramzan.

Police force responded to the emergency and collected evidences. Further investigation is underway.