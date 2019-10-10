ITA-SNGPL ITF Junior Tennis Championships

Kim Dong earns place in semis

By Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Unseeded Kim Dong Hwan (Kor) has taken out top seed Danield Webb (GBR) in an exciting three-set match to earn a place in the semifinals of the ITA-SNGPL ITF Junior Tennis Championships at the S Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex, Islamabad.

The only boys’ quarterfinals that went down to wire saw Kim Dong Hwan beating Danield Webb 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.Daniel broke the 9th game of Kim at and won the first set at 6-4 by holding his own serve. In the second set both players again displayed quality game. Score went up to 5-5 all by holding their respective serves.

Kim won the second set at 7-5 by breaking last game of Daniel in which he hit three double faults and received violation warning on ball abuse. Kim was in complete control in the final set and build up the winning lead 3-0 by breaking 2nd game of Daniel.

He kept the pressure by hitting winner down the line to win the final set at 6-2 by breaking 6th game of Daniel. Match lasted in 2 hours 36 minutes. All other quarterfinals turned out to be one-sided affairs as second seed Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and another Pakistani Shoaib Khan went through to semis easily. Both will be seen in action against each other Thursday morning.

In boys’ second semis, Kim Dong Hwan will play Min-Joon KIM (Kor).In the girls’ singles top seed Aysegul Mert (TUR), second seed Valitova Arina (RUS), Choi Ji-Woo (Kor) and Jang Soo-Ha of Korea advanced into the semi finals beating their respective opponents in straight sets in the quarter finals.

In the boys’ doubles quarterfinals, Luca Emanuel Knese (Ger)/Kavisha Ratnayake (SRI) upset second seed Ahmed Kamil (Pak)/Saqib Hayat (Pak) in three-set exciting match 7-5, 4-6, 10-3

Results: Boys’ singles quarterfinals: Dong Hwan Kim (Kor) bt Daniel Webb (GBR) 4-6, 7-5, 6-2; Min-Joon Kim (Kor) bt Yu-Shun Lai (TPE) 6-3, 6-1; Shoaib Khan (Pak) bt Chen-Yu Lu (TPE) 6-0, 6-2; Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Pak) bt Gunuk Kang (Kor) 6-1, 6-0

Girls singles quarterfinals: Aysegul Mert (TUR) bt Khanloo Mahta (IRI 6-4, 6-2; Soo Ha Jang (Kor) bt Meshkatolzahra Safi (IRI) 6-2, 6-1; Ji-Woo Choi (Kor) bt Thouard Clemence (FRA) 6-2, 6-1; Valitova Arina (RUS) bt Hannah Kaile Shen (HKG) 6-2, 6-4.

Boys’ doubles quarterfinals: Soaib Khan (Pak)/Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Pak) bt Gunuk Kang (Kor)/Curtis Hong Tseng Tan (HKG) 6-2, 6-1; Luca Emanuel Knese (Ger)/Kavisha Ratnayake (SRI) bt Ahmed Kamil (Pak)/Saqib Hayat (Pak) 7-5, 4-6, 10-3; M Nauman Aftab (Pak)/Erikin Tootoonchi Mobhadam (IRI) bt Zalan Khan (Pak)/Subhan Bin Salik (Pak) 7-6(2), 6-3;

Girls doubles quarterfinals: Aysegul Mert (TUR)/Arina Valitova (RUS) bt Shima Durab (Pak)/Imsha Jawad (Pak) 6-0, 6-0; Ji Woo Choi (Kor)/Soo Ha Jang (Kor) bt Dorsa Cheraghi (IRI)/Leyla Nilufer Elmas (TUR) 6-1, 6-2; Aliya Abbas (MDA)/Clemence Thouard (FRA) bt Zoha Asim (Pak)/Hannah Kaile Shen (HKG) 6-1, 6-0; Mahta Khanlool (IRI)/Meshkatolzahra Safi (IRI) bt Ariba Imran Idress (HKG)/Asima Szzanova (KAZ) 6-1, 6-1.