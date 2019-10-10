Two teachers sacked, four demoted in Swat

MINGORA: The District Education Officer (DEO) Muhammad Amin has terminated two teachers from service while another four teachers of primary school in Beha, Matta, were demoted and their increments cut off for two years.

The News has learnt through sources that the action was taken after the students and teachers’ demonstration against the illegal occupation of a newly constructed building of primary school Beha by the administration of Government High School, Beha in Matta tehsil. According to the notification issued from DEO office Swat, the services of two teachers Niaz Muhammad and Javed Iqbal were terminated due to inefficiency, embezzlement in the school funds, misbehavior with headmaster of Government High School Beha and lodging of the First Information Report (FIR) against the headmaster without the approval of the competent authority and violation of disciplinary rules. According to the notification, four teachers namely Mahboob Ali, Johar Ali, Ikramullah, and Akbar were given punishment and their two years increments were cut off due to inefficiency, as the number of students was reduced to 168 from 425 within one academic year. The affected teachers of Government Primary School, Beha told this scribe that they have been punished due to political reasons. They alleged the headmaster of the high school was the relative of a provincial minister, and on his complaint, the DEO education took the action. They said they would knock at the doors of the court for their rights. When contacted, Muhammad Amin told this scribe that the action was taken in the best interest of the students and the education department.