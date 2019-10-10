124 officers promoted to higher grades

LAHORE:A meeting of Provincial Selection Board One (PSB-I), chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, has recommended promotion of 124 officers of different provincial departments including 17 officers of Provincial Management Service (PMS) to next higher grades.

The meeting, held at Chief Secretary’s Office in Civil Secretariat on Wednesday, reviewed promotion cases of officers of different provincial departments in grade 19 and 20. Those recommended for promotion to grade 20 include eight PMS officers, 64 officers of School Education Department, seven each of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department and Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, two of Higher Education Department and one officer each of Forestry, Livestock and Agriculture departments. Likewise, nine (PMS) officers of S&GAD, seven each of Forestry and Planning and Development Department, five of Livestock Department, two of Labour Department and one each officer of Communication and Works, Agriculture and Irrigation departments were recommended for promotion to grade 19. During the last five months the board has recommended promotions of as many as 559 officers of different provincial departments to grade 19, 20 and 21. The meeting was attended by Chairman Planning and Development, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), secretaries of Regulation, Finance and Services and officers concerned.