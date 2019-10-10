close
Thu Oct 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 10, 2019

Appointed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 10, 2019

LAHORE:Dr Ijaz A Qureshi, a career academician who is serving as Rector NCBA&E, Lahore, has been appointed as an Adviser to Harvard Business Review Advisory Council.

HBR is the Research Journal of Harvard Business School, Harvard University, United States of America. According to a press release, as an adviser he will provide insight to shape the content which Harvard Business Review develops to add value in the global learning communities.

Dr Ijaz A Qureshi is former Vice-Chancellor of University of Sialkot, former Dean Lahore Business School, University of Lahore and former Dean Sarhad Business School, Sarhad University of Science and Technology. He studied MIS at Berkeley, Organisational Development and Leadership at Kennedy and Technology and Strategy at Richmond College. He completed his PhD in Business Studies with focus on Information Systems at Argosy University, United States of America.

