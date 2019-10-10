close
Thu Oct 10, 2019
October 10, 2019

Who’s right?

Newspost

 
October 10, 2019

It is a big question in the politics of Pakistan nowadays: who is right and who is wrong ? Maulana Fazlur Rehman of the JUI-F is going to Islamabad for a sit-in against the current government and he wants to liberate Pakistan and the people of Pakistan from the PTI.

The same was done by the PTI under the leadership of Imran Khan in the past against the PML-N government. In those days, the sit-in of the PTI was justified by Imran Khan and Maulana Fazlur Rehman and his party was against it. Now the stance of the JUI is changed and they are trying to justify their sit-in and the PTI leaders are against it, calling it a threat to democracy.

Daud Durrani

Charsadda

