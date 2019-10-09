close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
October 9, 2019

‘Reforms in the tax system fruitful’

Islamabad

 
October 9, 2019

Islamabad : Chairman FBR Shabar Zaidi said reforms in the tax system are proving fruitful and attaining ninety per cent of their targets. So far, Rs960 billion have been collected in terms of tax receipts. As a result of the reforms introduced by the present government, domestic taxation has increased by 25%, he said

He stated this while talking to PTI Central Vice President Zahid Hussain Kazmi who called on him. They discussed the reforms in terms of tax system renewal and effectiveness. The steps taken to widen the scope of tax net and increase receipts were also discussed, says a press release.

The FBR is one of the key institutions of the state. A fair and dynamic tax system is central to national development and the growth of the economy, he added.

