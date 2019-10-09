Turkey to rebuild 118-year-old mosque

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad :The Turkish Red Crescent has laid the foundation stone for restoring the 118-year-old Hazarat Ibrahim Mosque in Hokran Chak village of Jhang district, Punjab.
Addressing the ground breaking ceremony, the general secretary of Turkish Red Crescent Huseyin Can said it was a great honour to restore a historical mosque in a brotherly Muslim country.
"The Turkish nation has not forgotten the friendship of Muslims of the sub-continent," he said, referring to their assistance in the Turkish War of Independence.
He said Turkey has always stood behind their Pakistani brothers and sisters in difficult times of flood and earthquake.
Islamabad :The Turkish Red Crescent has laid the foundation stone for restoring the 118-year-old Hazarat Ibrahim Mosque in Hokran Chak village of Jhang district, Punjab.
Addressing the ground breaking ceremony, the general secretary of Turkish Red Crescent Huseyin Can said it was a great honour to restore a historical mosque in a brotherly Muslim country.
"The Turkish nation has not forgotten the friendship of Muslims of the sub-continent," he said, referring to their assistance in the Turkish War of Independence.
He said Turkey has always stood behind their Pakistani brothers and sisters in difficult times of flood and earthquake.