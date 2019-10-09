Turkey to rebuild 118-year-old mosque

Islamabad :The Turkish Red Crescent has laid the foundation stone for restoring the 118-year-old Hazarat Ibrahim Mosque in Hokran Chak village of Jhang district, Punjab.

Addressing the ground breaking ceremony, the general secretary of Turkish Red Crescent Huseyin Can said it was a great honour to restore a historical mosque in a brotherly Muslim country.

"The Turkish nation has not forgotten the friendship of Muslims of the sub-continent," he said, referring to their assistance in the Turkish War of Independence.

He said Turkey has always stood behind their Pakistani brothers and sisters in difficult times of flood and earthquake.