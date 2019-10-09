Report sought on steps to check dengue

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought a report from Punjab government regarding steps taken to contain dengue virus in the province. Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan also sought a reply from the government on an FIR lodged against a doctor for not controlling dengue virus when the sole jurisdiction was vested with Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC).

Earlier, a provincial law officer submitted that dengue fever was a contagious disease and police could take action under Punjab Prevention and Control of Dengue Regulations 2019 after approved by the chief minister and cabinet.

Advocate Sheraz Zaka on behalf of Dr Tauseef Razzaq, the petitioner, argued the case should have been firstly investigated by Punjab Healthcare Commission and if found guilty then police could proceed.

He submitted that without the recommendation of the commission, the police could not proceed and nor cause undue harassment to the doctors. He said mere inadvertent or careless act did not constitute a criminal offence.

The counsel asked the court to restrain Shalimar Town police from conducting raids and causing harassment to the petitioner. The judge directed the law officer to submit report on behalf of the respondents on the matter of FIR against the doctor and also steps taken to contain deleterious effects of dengue virus under Punjab Epidemic Act 1958.

The judge observed that dengue virus patients were increasing day by day and the government should take drastic steps in collaboration with the healthcare commission. Hearing was adjourned till October 22.