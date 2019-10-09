NAB postpones visit to Shahbaz’s house to grill him

LAHORE: A combined investigation team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore office Tuesday postponed visit to Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif’s residence to investigate him in different cases including Lahore Waste Management Company and assets beyond means.

Earlier, in August, NAB Lahore, after finding Shahbaz non-cooperative in investigations, had decided to visit his residence to complete probe into the cases. However, it did not visit his residence due to reasons better known only to the Bureau. Now, it has been learnt that instead of sending a team to the residence of the PML-N chief, a questionnaire will be sent to him.