Bilawal tells CM Sindh to facilitate JUI-F protest

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: The Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah called on Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Bilawal House on Tuesday and briefed him about the overall law and order situation in the province.

He also apprised the party chairman about the hurdles being placed by the federal government to slow down the development pace by holding up the due share of the province in the federal divisible pool.

About the upcoming Azadi March announced by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Chief of Jamiat Ulema Islam (F), Bilawal observed that protest is the fundamental right of every citizen in a democratic society, and a benchmark of thriving democracy. The PPP therefore supports the Azadi march.

He directed the chief minister Sindh to ensure full cooperation with JUI-F for their peaceful democratic protest against the federal government. Bilawal said the PPP government will make all efforts to ensure the safety and security of the protesters and citizens alike. The Sindh government will coordinate with the protesters to ensure the citizens can carry on with their daily life while the protest is underway, he said. Alternate routes for traffic will be arranged to ensure minimum disruption of daily life.

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has summoned the meeting of the core committee of the PPP today (Wednesday) in Karachi to work out the extent to which and modalities of how PPP can support the Azadi march announced by Chief of JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman on 27th October. The main question before the core committee of the PPP is to whether to participate in the Azadi March and if participates then at which extent as the PPP has serious reservations on dharna politics and did not want to take a U-turn from its principal stance of opposing all level of the dharna politics.

The PPP team in the Rehbar committee of the opposition comprised of Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari and Farhatullah Babar will brief the PPP core committee on the discussion held in the meeting and the core committee to formulate its decision of either to attend the Azadi March or not. Besides it, the PPP core committee would also take up the issue of government decision of setting up of the CPEC Authority through promulgation of Ordinance.