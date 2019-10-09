Gold prices rise Rs200/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market appreciated Rs200/tola on Tuesday. According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, the rates moved up to Rs87,400/tola. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold also increased Rs171 to Rs74,931.
Meanwhile, in the international market, gold rates also moved up $7 to $1,505/ounce. Jewellers claimed the prices in the local market were still trading Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
